Jacobsen Charged With 3rd Degree Rape

A 22-year-old Pierre man is facing a 3rd Degree Rape charge after an investigation yesterday (Mon.).

The Pierre Police Department reports officers were called shortly before 11am to a report of a possible sexual assault that had occurred earlier in the day.

Jacob Jacobsen arrested as a result of the investigation. 3rd Degree Rape is charged when the victim is unable to give consent due to physical or mental incapacitation, intoxication or under the influence of a narcotic or anesthetic agent or hypnosis.