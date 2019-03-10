Jacks-Yotes Win Summit League Tournament Openers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits defeated Purdue Fort Wayne in The Summit League Championships quarterfinal round Saturday afternoon at the PREMIER Center. Macy Miller, who made her first seven field goals, led the Jackrabbits with 22 points. Madison Guebert added 19 points, six assists and four steals while Tylee Irwin pitched in 12 points. Myah Selland finished with 11 points. Pierre native Sydney Palmer scored 2 points and pulled down 6 rebounds in 20 minutes of Action. The Jackrabbits, the tournament’s top seed, improve to 24-6 and will play a tournament semifinal round game at noon Monday. South Dakota State has now won 14-straight games.

-0-

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota rolled to a 74-51 quarterfinal victory over North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament opener on Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Four Coyotes scored in double-figures against the Bison led by sophomore center Hannah Sjerven’s 20 points. Senior guard Allison Arens added 18, while junior guard Ciara Duffy tallied 11 and sophomore guard and Onida native Chloe Lamb added 10. The Coyotes advance to the Summit League Tournament semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Monday.