Jacks Win Dairy Drive Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Third-ranked South Dakota State held Long Island University to 123 yards of total offense en route to a methodical 38-3 victory Saturday night in the Sixth Annual Dairy Drive at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs sidelined by injury, SDSU turned to Kanin Nelson under center. SDSU finished with 324 yards of total offense as Nelson completed 6-of-8 passes for 108 yards in his first collegiate start. Strong led the ground game with 55 yards on 12 carries, while freshman Devin Blakley added 52 yards on five carries.

Cade Johnson was the leading receiver for the Jackrabbits with three catches for 69 yards. For the Sharks, Tim Marinan picked up 29 yards on 13 carries and also was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 22 yards. Quarterback Clay Beathard ended the night 9-of-20 passing for 71 yards. The Jackrabbits continue their homestand by hosting Drake on Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.