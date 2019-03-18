Jacks Travel to Texas for NIT Opening Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball earned a No. 7 seed and drew second-seeded Texas in the 2019 National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The Jackrabbits and Longhorns will face off Tuesday in Austin, Texas at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN. The Jackrabbits (24-8, 14-2 Summit League) are making their eighth straight trip to the postseason, and second-ever in the NIT, with an automatic bid after winning the Summit League’s regular season title outright. The Longhorns (16-16, 8-10 Big 12) are making their first appearance in the NIT since 1986 after finishing sixth in the Big 12 standings. This is the first-ever meeting between South Dakota State and Texas. The winner of Tuesday’s game faces the winner of Xavier and Toledo in the NIT’s second round. Location, date and time for that game is yet to be determined.