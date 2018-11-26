Jacks Lose While Yotes Win

LAS VEGAS—The South Dakota State women’s basketball team led twice in the final quarter, but the Jackrabbits lost 61-55 to Buffalo Saturday night in their last game at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in South Point Arena. The Jackrabbits, who fall to 3-3 overall, were led by Myah Selland and Macy Miller as each scored 14 points. Madison Guebert, Tagyn Larson and Sydney Palmer all scored eight points. Larson had a game- and season-high 10 rebounds. Buffalo, 4-1, was led by Cierra Dillard’s game-high 20 points. Theresa Onwuka and Brittany Morrison added 13 and 10 points, respectively. •Miller was named to the South Point Shootout Thanksgiving All-Tournament team.

MISSOULA, Mont.—South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy scored a career high 26 points to lead the Coyotes to a 64-41 road victory at Dahlberg Arena. The Coyotes (5-1) take home the program’s first victory in the state of Montana and second road win of the season. Junior guard Madison McKeever tallied her fifth double-figure game of the season with 10 points. She also tallied six rebounds and a pair of steals. Montana (1-2) was led by senior forward Jace Henderson’s 10 points. USD will host Iowa State on Thursday Night.