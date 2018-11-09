Jacks Home Win Streak Continues

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball improved to 2-0 on the year with a 78-61 victory over Alabama State Friday evening, taking down the Hornets in front of 2,279 fans at Frost Arena.The Jackrabbits, led by four double-figure scorers, shot 45.3 percent from the field and never trailed in their nation-best 22nd consecutive home victory. Mike Daum notched a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double with four assists. Skyler Flatten finished 6-for-12 from the field with 17 points and five rebounds and Tevin King added 12 points, five boards and a team-best five assists on 4-for-4 shooting. Matt Dentlinger reached double figures for the second-straight night, adding 10 points to the Jackrabbit offense to go alongside a seven-rebound performance. South Dakota State closes its season-opening homestand Saturday against Bemidji State.