Jacks Head Into Holiday Break With Win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – South Dakota State men’s basketball closed the road portion of its 2017 nonconference schedule with a dominant victory Friday night, taking down UMKC 85-60 at Municipal Auditorium behind six double figure scorers. SDSU (10-5) shot 50.8 percent as a team and hit 12 3-pointers while limiting the Kangaroos (3-11) to seven 3-pointers and a 32.8 field goal percentage. Reed Tellinghuisen led the Jackrabbits with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double and dished four assists.Skyler Flatten matched his career-high of four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, adding five rebounds while Mike Daum (seven rebounds) and David Jenkins Jr. both scored 12. Tevin King came up with a game-high four steals and had 11 points and Brandon Key, who matched King and Pierre native Lane Severyn with three assists, to round out the double digit scorers with 10. South Dakota State is idle through the Christmas holiday, returning to action Dec. 30 against Presentation College at Frost Arena.