Monday, November 25, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Jacks Earn 7th Seed and First Round Bye in Playoffs

rodfisher

 

INDIANAPOLIS – South Dakota State is seeded seventh and will host a second-round matchup in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. The 24-team field was announced Sunday morning by the NCAA.  SDSU will face the winner between the Nov. 30 first-round matchup between San Diego and host Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits’ first game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff Dec. 7 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.  The Jackrabbits, 8-4 overall, will be making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth overall. SDSU is among the top eight seeds for the fourth year in a row.

 