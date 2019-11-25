Jacks Earn 7th Seed and First Round Bye in Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS – South Dakota State is seeded seventh and will host a second-round matchup in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. The 24-team field was announced Sunday morning by the NCAA. SDSU will face the winner between the Nov. 30 first-round matchup between San Diego and host Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits’ first game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff Dec. 7 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The Jackrabbits, 8-4 overall, will be making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth overall. SDSU is among the top eight seeds for the fourth year in a row.