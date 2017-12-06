Jacks Battle But Fall Short at 6th Ranked Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. — South Dakota State men’s basketball battled and put No. 6 Wichita State on the ropes Tuesday, but ultimately fell, 95-85, at Charles Koch Arena. The Jackrabbits (7-4) shot 50 percent in the game and nailed 14 3-pointers while the Shockers finished 35-for-64 (54.7 percent) from the field with 10 from long range. Neither team was automatic from the charity stripe, as SDSU hit 13-of-20 and Wichita State missed nine of its 24 attempts. Mike Daum led all scorers with 31 points, drilling seven 3-pointers with a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line. Daum added a team-high six rebounds, even with Tevin King, who added 14 points and a career-high nine assists while not committing a turnover. Pierre native Lane Severyn played 13 minutes in the contest scoring 2 points and pulling down 1 rebound. South Dakota State returns home Friday to face Concordia (Neb.) at Frost Arena. The game tips at 5:30 p.m. as part of a Jackrabbit doubleheader with the wrestling program, who takes on Central Michigan following the hoops contest.