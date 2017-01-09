Jacks 6th in Final Football Ratings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University football team ended the 2016 season with its highest ranking ever in a year-end poll with a sixth-place showing in the STATS FCS media poll, which was released Monday. The Jackrabbits, who finished the season with a 9-4 overall record, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time in 2016. SDSU also won its first Missouri Valley Football Conference title during the 2016 campaign with a 7-1 mark in league play, including victories over national runner-up Youngstown State and playoff semifinalist North Dakota State. SDSU also finished seventh in the final FCS coaches’ poll of the season. National champion James Madison was a unanimous first-place selection in both of the major FCS season-ending polls.