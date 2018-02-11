Jackrabbits Win at ORU

TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota State men’s basketball built an early lead and hung on late at Oral Roberts Saturday, taking down the Golden Eagles 85-75 at the Mabee Center in front of 2,568 fans. SDSU (22-6, 10-1 Summit League) shot 52.7 percent from the field and hit 10 3-pointers while going 17-for-21 at the charity stripe. Mike Daum led all scorers with 27 points, adding 14 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double. David Jenkins finished 6-for-13 from the field for 16 points, while Skyler Flatten rounded out the double figure scoring with 15 of his own. Flatten dished a career-high six assists as well and did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action. Former Pierre Governor Lane Severyn saw 7 minutes of action scoring 3 points and pulling down 1 rebound. ORU (10-18, 4-7) was led by Austin Ruder and Sam Kearns, who each finished with 14.