Jackrabbits Win at Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — A strong second half and 22-point effort from Noah Freidel carried the South Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 76-61 victory over Oral Roberts Wednesday night. Ahead four at the break, South Dakota State outscored the Golden Eagles by 11 in the second half to pull away down the stretch and secure the road win. The Jackrabbits shot 55.4 percent and buried 8-of-20 from deep as three scored in double figures: Freidel, Douglas Wilson had 14 and Matt Dentlinger added 12. SDSU’s defensive effort was suffocating all night, holding ORU to its second-lowest field goal percentage this season while snapping the Golden Eagles’ 10-game home winning streak. The Jacks were plus-one in rebounding, and despite allowing 19 offensive rebounds managed to outscore Oral Roberts in second-chance points, 14-9. South Dakota State wraps up a two-game road trip this Saturday at Western Illinois.