Jackrabbits roll by FGCU

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team used a fast start to roll past Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday night at Frost Arena, 75-56. Douglas Wilson went 8-for-9 from the field and finished with 20 points. Matt Dentlinger scored 15 points and David Wingett added 12. The Jacks outscored Florida Gulf Coast 38-26 in the paint, thanks in part to 14 offensive boards that turned into 18 second-chance points. Alex Arians pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. South Dakota State improved to 8-6 with the victory, running its home winning streak to 15 games. South Dakota State wraps up nonleague play Saturday against Idaho.