Jackrabbits Ranked in Final FCS College Football Polls

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University football team wrapped up the 2019 season with a pair of top-12 rankings in a pair of final Football Championship Subdivision polls, which were released Monday. The Jackrabbits, who posted an 8-5 overall record, were ranked 10th in the final Stats Perform media poll and 12th in the American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Top 25. SDSU made its eighth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs, which stands as the second-longest active streak in the subdivision. SDSU now has finished with a top-10 finish in a national poll in four consecutive seasons. National champion North Dakota State was a unanimous selection for the top spot in both polls, followed by runner-up James Madison. In fact, the top seven spots in each poll matched up with Weber State, Montana State, Northern Iowa, Montana and Illinois State holding spots three through seven in both polls.