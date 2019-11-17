Jackrabbits Play Most Complete Game in Victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State turned in its most complete performance of the season, putting together a big second half in defeating Northern Iowa, 38-7, in a top-10 showdown between Missouri Valley Football Conference rivals Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The win saw saw a Jackrabbit squad that finished with a 337-239 advantage in total offense. Mikey Daniel playing on the Jackrabbits’ Senior Day, led the SDSU ground game with 82 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Keaton Heide was nearly perfect as he was 15 of 16 for 196 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The Jackrabbits, ranked eighth in the STATS FCS media poll and ninth by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, also matched a season high by forcing four turnovers in improving to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in league play. UNI, ranked fourth by the media and fifth by the coaches, had its four-game winning streak snapped in falling to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC. SDSU wraps up the regular season next Saturday when they travel to Vermillion to take on South Dakota.