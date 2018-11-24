Jackrabbits Edged Out by Baylor

LAS VEGAS-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had No. 4/5 Baylor on the ropes Friday night, but the Lady Bears closed the game with four consecutive free throws to record a 72-66 nonleague win in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at South Point Arena.

The Jackrabbits, now 3-2, were led by Madison Guebert’s 22 points. She connected on six of nine 3-pointers and was 8 of 13 from the field. Macy Miller had 14 points and a season-best six assists. Myah Selland added 12 points, a team-high six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Pierre native Sydney Palmer played 18 minutes and did not score in the game. She had 3 rebounds and a steal. Baylor, 5-0, was led by Lauren Cox with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Kalani Brown’s 13 points and 10 rebounds. South Dakota State returns to action Saturday when it plays Buffalo at 7 p.m. in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.