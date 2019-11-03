Jackrabbits Cruise to MVFC Football Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – South Dakota State racked up more than 500 yards of total offense and carried a shutout into the fourth quarter, defeating Missouri State, 35-14, in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday afternoon at Robert W. Plaster Stadium. SDSU ended the game with a 526-249 advantage in total offense. Cade Johnson led all players with five catches for 164 yards. In his first career start, Keaton Heide completed 11-of-19 passes for 173 yards. The Jackrabbits led 14-0 at the half and outscored Missouri Stte 21-14 in the second half. The Jackrabbits, ranked fourth in the STATS FCS media poll and fifth by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the MVFC. Missouri State dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in league play. The Jackrabbits return home to host Illinois State in a battle of nationally ranked teams on Saturday..