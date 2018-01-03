Jackrabbits Complete 2018 Football Schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University football team has completed its 2018 schedule by finalizing a contract to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in nonconference action.

The matchup, which will be the Jackrabbits’ first against a Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent, is scheduled to be played Sept. 15 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The game has been designated as the 52nd Annual Beef Bowl. SDSU’s other two non-league games in 2018 will include a Sept. 1 contest at Iowa State and a Sept. 8 home matchup versus Montana State. The Sept. 8 home opener will be the annual Dairy Drive game. Missouri Valley Football Conference action kicks off Sept. 29 with the annual Dakota Marker game at North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits will then be home each of the next two weeks, hosting Indiana State on Oct. 6 and Youngstown State for Hobo Day on Oct. 13. The Jackrabbits close out the month of October with road games at Northern Iowa (Oct. 20) and Illinois State (Oct. 27). SDSU will finish the regular season with two of three November games at home. The Jackrabbits are slated to host Missouri State on Nov. 3 and in-state rival South Dakota on Nov. 17, around a Nov. 10 trip to Southern Illinois. Game times and other game promotions will be announced at a later date.

2018 SDSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 – at Iowa State

Sept. 8 – MONTANA STATE [Dairy Drive]

Sept. 15 – ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF [Beef Bowl]

Sept. 29 – *at North Dakota State

Oct. 6 – *INDIANA STATE

Oct. 13 – *YOUNGSTOWN STATE [Hobo Day]

Oct. 20 – *at Northern Iowa

Oct. 27 – *at Illinois State

Nov. 3 – *MISSOURI STATE

Nov. 10 – *at Southern Illinois

Nov. 17 – *SOUTH DAKOTA [Showdown Series]

* Missouri Valley Football Conference game