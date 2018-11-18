Jackrabbit Wrestling Falls to Oklahoma State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – fourth-ranked Oklahoma State recorded four pins and won two more matches by technical fall to post a 45-6 victory over an undermanned South Dakota State squad in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Saturday night at Frost Arena. OSU, which features a ranked wrestler throughout its 10-man lineup, got of the gates quickly with back-to-back technical falls and never looked back in the match. At 133 pounds, defending national champion and top-ranked Seth Gross of SDSU was held out of the lineup due to injury. Henry Pohlmeyer, ranked 17th at 149 pounds, earned the only points for the Jackrabbits by winning due to injury default over fifth-ranked Boo Lewallen. The Cowboys were wrestling their first dual of the season, while the 22nd-ranked Jackrabbits fell to 0-2. The Jackrabbits resume dual action Nov. 25 at Minnesota