Jackrabbit Wrestlers No Match of Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Eleventh-ranked Oklahoma State won the first nine matches, including three by major decision, to defeat South Dakota State, 35-3, in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys claimed each of the five matches between ranked wrestlers as SDSU dropped to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 duals. OSU, which featured nine ranked wrestlers in its lineup, improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in conference action.

#11 OKLAHOMA STATE 35, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 3

125: #4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) tech. fall #23 Danny Vega (SDSU), 17-1 [6:28]

133: #25 Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Zach Price (SDSU), 9-4

141: #17 Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 5-2

149: #1 Boo Lewallen (OSU) major dec. #9 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 10-0

157: #21 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) major dec. Peyton Smith (SDSU), 11-3

165: #10 Travis Wittlake (OSU) major dec. Tanner Cook (SDSU), 14-6

174: #13 Joseph Smith (OSU) dec. Kelby Hawkins (SDSU), 9-3

184: #21 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. #17 Zach Carlson (SDSU), 3-1

197: #9 Dakota Geer (OSU) def. #18 Tanner Sloan (SDSU), by injury default [3:00]

285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. Auston Harris (OSU), 4-3

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to complete their weekend road trip Sunday with a dual at first-year program Little Rock.