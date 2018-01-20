Jackrabbit Women Win Big

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston set The Summit League records for wins as the Jackrabbits recorded an 84-48 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon in front of 2,129 fans at Frost Arena. The win gives Johnston 144 victories in Summit League play and 261 overall wins since the Jackrabbits entered The Summit League in 2007-08. Oral Roberts’ Jerry Finkbeiner was the previous record-holder. Junior Macy Miller tied her career high with 31 points to lead South Dakota State, now 16-4 overall and 5-0 in league play. Freshman Tylee Irwin tied her career high with 14 points while junior Madison Guebert added 10 points. Miller added eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and tied a personal best with two blocked shots. Former Pierre Lady Governor standout Sydney Palmer logged 19 minutes scoring 4 points and getting 4 rebounds and a steal. Western Illinois, 14-6 and 4-2, was led by Emily Clemens’ 16 points