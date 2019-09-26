Jackrabbit Tipoff Set for October 17

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State basketball returns to Frost Arena on Thursday, Oct. 17 for the fourth-annual Jackrabbit Tipoff, presented by Outlaw Graphics, giving fans their first chance to meet the 2019-20 men’s and women’s Jackrabbit basketball squads. The event, free for all fans, begins at 7 p.m. inside Frost Arena and features team introductions, video features and one-on-one interviews with players and coaches. Additionally, student-athletes will take part in a 3-point challenge and Jackrabbit shootout. Junior Jacks are invited to take part in a Junior Jacks’ slam dunk contest, as well. After the event, the teams will welcome fans to the track for an autograph session, where a limited amount of team signing cards will be available. Fans are encouraged to bring one item to be autographed as well.