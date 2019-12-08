Jackrabbit Season Ends with Playoff Loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Northern Iowa scored the final 13 points of the game, including the game-winning 18-yard field goal by Matthew Cook with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, as the Panthers knocked off seventh-seeded South Dakota State, 13-10, in second-round action of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. UNI held a 238-220 advantage in total offense, with Trevor Allen gaining a game-high 90 yards on 24 carries. UNI quarterback Will McElvain completed 11-of-20 passes for 124 yards. Graham led Panther receivers with 45 yards on three catches. For SDSU, freshman quarterback Keaton Heide completed 14-of-27 passes for 167 yards. Cade Johnson Jr. caught five passes for 35 yards, with Adam Anderson tallying four receptions for a season-high 84 yards in his final collegiate game. Mikey Daniel paced the ground game with 43 yards on nine carries. UNI improved to 10-4 overall and will travel to second-seeded James Madison in quarterfinal action next weekend. SDSU ended its season with an 8-5 overall record.