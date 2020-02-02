Jackrabbit Men Hold on for Win at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill . – South Dakota State men’s basketball won its third consecutive game Saturday night, taking down Western Illinois on the road, 71-61. The Jackrabbits (17-8, 8-2 Summit League) saw the Leathernecks storm back from an 18-point halftime deficit to make it a one-possession game, but outscored WIU by nine from that point on to close out the win. Douglas Wilson paced the Jackrabbit offense with 18 points, hitting 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 at the line. Alex Arians and Noah Freidel were in double figures as well with 14 and 11 points, respectively. SDSU claimed a plus-16 advantage on the boards. South Dakota State is idle until Saturday, Feb. 8 when it hosts Omaha for the 2020 Pork Classic.