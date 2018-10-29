Jackrabbit Men and Coyote Women Win Summit League Cross Country Titles

OMAHA, Neb. – The South Dakota State men’s cross country team returns to Brookings as the three-time defending Summit League Champions, winning their latest championship by 37 points and notching the school’s lowest point-score since 2007 (23 points). The score of 23 points is lowest point-total ever for the Jackrabbits in The Summit League, beating the team that started the championship run in 2016 – who scored 25 points (had six runners in the top-10, three in the top-five). The 37-point margin of victory is the largest-ever by SDSU, beating the 27-point victory over South Dakota in 2012. As far as The Summit League goes, it is the second-largest margin of victory since South Dakota State joined in 2007. South Dakota was second in the team standings.

OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota women’s cross country extended its streak of league titles to five and senior Eldon Warner captured the individual men’s title at the Summit League Championships on Saturday at the Miracle Hill Golf Course. Warner becomes the first Coyote, men or women, to capture an individual Summit League cross country title. He completed the 8,000-meter course in 24 minutes, 58.59 seconds. Warner was also named the Summit League Championship MVP on the men’s side. North Dakota State finished second while South Dakota State was third,