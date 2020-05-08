Jackrabbit Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Honored

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball assistant Tramel Barnes was among 50 names on the Silver Waves Media 50 Impactful Mid-Major Coaches List, announced this week by the organization. 2019-20 marked Barnes’ first season on the Jackrabbit bench under the direction of head coach Eric Henderson. Together with associate head coach Rob Klinkefus, assistant Bryan Petersen and graduate assistant Reed Tellinghuisen, the Jackrabbit coaching staff helped direct this year’s team to a 22-20 record with a share of its third-straight regular season title. It was the second title in as many years for Barnes, who spent the previous season at Mountain West Champion Utah State as a director of operations. He also spent 2012-18 as the top assistant at Southwest Minnesota State and was named to the NABC’s Under Armour 30-Under-30 list in 2019.