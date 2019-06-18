Jack Soesbe 1950 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Jack Soesbe, 69, died Wednesday June 5th at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center, Ft. Meade, SD, funeral services will be Monday, July 1st 2019 at 10:00am at the United Church of Christ in Ft. Pierre, SD, interment at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Ft. Pierre

Jack is survived by his wife, Cherie (Stirling), three children, Amber (Kevin Cauley), Kendra (Bryan Burke), and Brant (Lanore Pinto Soesbe), two grandchildren, Ethan and Alasdair, brother Rodney Soesbe (Judy), and sisters Abbie Rathbun (Raymond) and Sheryl Hawkins (Jerry).

A full obituary and online condolences can be found at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com