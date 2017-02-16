Izaak Walton Fish Fry Begining in Pierre SD March 3rd 2017

  • Home > 
IMG_4843
February 16, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – John Henderson and Paul Lepisto Spoke with KGFX’s Morning show Host Scott Lane on the Izaak Walton Fish Fry that takes place every Friday at 5pm- 7pm during the Lenten season. If you have fish to donate call 222-1214 or 220-1219 and they will pick it up.

The event helps with fundraising for youth programs involved with the Izaak Walton in Pierre.

 


