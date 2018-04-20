Iverson to be Honored by Pierre Post 8 Baseball

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Hometown Hero award will be presented to former Pierre Post 8 head baseball coach Jim Iverson on Wednesday, May 2nd, during the annual Post 8 baseball Roast Beef Feed at the Pierre Post 8 American Legion Cabin. Coach Iverson dedicated 5 years as Legion head coach. Under Coach Iverson Post 8 baseball had three 3rd place finishes in the state tournament and won many different tournaments including the Terry Jablonksi Wood Bat Classic in Dickinson, North Dakota 3 times, and Pierre’s Doug Koester Memorial 3 times. Iverson also served as Pierre ‘A: Teener coach for one year and the Pierre U14 Teener baseball team where he guided them to a third place finish at the State Tournament. Coach Iverson’s fondest memories are always watching his players succeed and the program grow to what it is today, but more than anything the time he was able to spend coaching his son Chris whom became a Division I player at SDSU. Coach Iverson holds a coaching record of 227-128.