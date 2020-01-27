Iversen-Pollreisz excited to lead mental health, addiction services provided by Capital Area Counseling

Amy Iversen-Pollreisz has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Area Counseling Service, effective in early March.

Iversen-Pollreisz has held various rolls in the behavioral health field for over 20 years and says she’s thrilled at the opportunity to lead the Pierre-based Capital Area Counseling.

She says Capital Area Counseling provides a wide range of mental health services to children and adults living in Buffalo, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley and Sully Counties.

Iversen-Pollreisz says if you want help, but aren’t sure what kind of help you need, Capital Area Counseling staff can help you figure things out.

Iversen-Pollreisz will replace Dennie Pfrimmer, who announced his retirement back in September.