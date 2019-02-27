It’s Mansour Karim Day in Pierre today!

A man well-known for his philanthropy to many organizations is being celebrated today (Feb. 27) in Pierre.

Mayor Steve Harding, at last night’s (Tues.) city commission meeting, declared today Mansour Karim day in Pierre.

Stephanie Judson is with the South Dakota Community Foundation.

Karim is moving to Rapid City to be closer to his family and Avera St. Mary’s Foundation director Kellie Yackley says his presence in Pierre will be sincerely missed.

Director of the South Dakota State Historical Society Jay Vogt says Karim has been extremely generous to his organization as well.

Mansour Karim has lived and worked in Pierre for almost 70 years.

Photo: Karim with his family and mayor Steve Harding.