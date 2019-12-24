It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve

AP- Christmas Eve is here, and that means millions around the globe are watching Santa’s journey in real time. NORAD Tracks Santa is back, this time with updated technology and mobile apps for real-time updates on Ol’ Saint Nick’s progress. For the young and young-at-heart, you can still call 1-877-HI-NORAD to get Santa’s whereabouts. The operation has become its own holiday tradition. NORAD is the U.S.-Canadian air defense command. And NORAD and its predecessors have kept close watch for 64 years on Santa’s journey, assuring those who believe that he’s on his way.