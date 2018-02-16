Isabella “Peggy” Miller 1926 – 2018

MOBRIDGE, SD – Mass of Christian Burial for Isabella Miller, age 91, of Mobridge, will be 9:00 AM Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 13, 2018 beginning at 5:00 PM with a liturgical wake service and Rosary at 6:30 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Isabella passed away Friday, February 09, 2018, at Mobridge Prairie Sunset Village.

Mass of Christian Burial for Isabella (Peggy) Miller, age 91, of Mobridge, will be 9:00 AM Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 13, 2018 beginning at 5:00 PM with a liturgical wake service and Rosary at 6:30 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Isabella passed away Friday, February 9, 2018, at Mobridge Prairie Sunset Village.

Peggy was placed in the arms of Peter and Asteria (Nagel) Masset on June 19, 1926 in Linton, ND. Peggy was raised and educated in a country school near Linton and grew up on the family farm. At a young age, she learned to help raise her siblings, clean, bake and cook while her mother worked alongside her father with farm chores and field work. On the farm, she had a horse named Bess and after the chores were done, she would sneak away and race Bess against the Model T’s driving along the fence and she would win!

She married Joe Miller on October 15, 1947 in Linton, ND. They lived on a small farm in Hague, ND until 1956. They moved to Bismarck, ND after several years of bad weather, drought, and ruined crops, which made it impossible to make a living and manage the farm. Isabella worked for Sweetheart Bakery in Bismarck, a laundry service, washing and ironing clothes, and did weekly house cleaning. She then started working for a geological services company testing soil samples. They moved to Mobridge when Joe was promoted with Sweetheart Bakery (Interstate Bakeries) in 1965 as a driver. She worked at the Arcade, managing and tending bar for several years. Later she and Joe started their handyman, painting and cleaning business and had so much enjoyment working together doing things they loved. Joe died on April 4, 1995.

Peggy then volunteered and later worked full-time at the Mobridge Senior Center for years, helping with the meals and daily cleanup where she made many friends and enjoyed countless hours of card playing, puzzle making and fellowship. Joe and Peggy enjoyed the large garden they planted and the farm where they raised peacocks, turkeys and guineas along with a few horses. She enjoyed helping Joe with the horses and home-made buggies and looked forward each year to the July parade. She loved to make pickles, jelly, embroider dishtowels (by the dozens), and play bingo and cards.

She is survived by her five children: Erv Miller (Peggy Jackson) of Mobridge, Jerry Miller (Karen) of Jamestown, ND, Darlene Lockert of Cedar Falls, IA, LaDonna (Steve) Hamre of Rapid City, SD and Melissa Miller (James Alkire) of Mobridge, her brothers: Tony (Karyl) Masset of Milwaukee, Myron Masset, Ellendale, ND, her sisters: Tillie Holzer of Linton, Irene Buechler of Strasburg, ND, Luella (Mark) Wangler of Napoleon, ND, Anna Mary (Ray) Dockter of Linton and Delores Masset of Bismarck; 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Bernice Hahn and Loretta Vetch and brothers, Leo and Pius Masset and son-in-law, Mike (Darlene) Lockert.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Prairie Sunset Village where she lived so comfortably for over a year, the staff at the Mobridge Hospital and all the friends and relatives who were able to celebrate Isabella’s life, with very heart-felt appreciation to Yvonne Haefner, the daughter of Isabella’s best friend, Ruth Haefner, who passed away in 2010.