Is herbicide carryover a concern in wet weather?

For many South Dakota farmers, wet conditions have forced the need to change planting plans. In some cases, crops are being planted in areas that were not planned for that crop this year. One factor in the moving of crops that should not be overlooked is carryover, explained Paul Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator.

“With the cool damp spring, chemicals do not break down fast but after the weather warms up and then it is wet the breakdown is increased,” he explained. “So just because there was a lot of moisture this spring does not mean there is no concern about carryover.”

Johnson encourages producers to review records to understand whether the ground being planted have a carryover restriction for the crop planning to plant.

Fortunately, when it comes to carryover concerns, last year’s weather is more important than this year. “If it was warm, which it was in most of the state, that is good for carryover,” Johnson explained. “Again, if it was wetter than normal, that also will help with carryover concerns.”

If the field is located in an area that was warm and wet, Johnson said this year’s risk of carryover is decreased. “This does not mean carryover restrictions should not be fallowed, but if the timing is real close, there is not as much concern that carryover will be a problem.”

When growers apply residuals this year, Johnson reminds them that if the rotation has changed, carryover for next year also needs to be taken into account for next year’s crop.