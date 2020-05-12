IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit

UNDATED (AP)- Taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments from the IRS directly deposited to their bank accounts have until tomorrow to enter their information online. The IRS said that people should use the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website by noon on Wednesday to provide their direct deposit information. After that, the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers will sharply increase. The government has sent out about 130 million payments in the first four weeks of the program both by direct deposit and by mail.