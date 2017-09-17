Ipswich Runners Capture Titles at Potter Co. Cross Country Invite

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – Aleah Steger of Ipswich won the girls 5K title of the Potter County Invitational Cross Country meet Saturday in Gettysburg. Dani Frost of Sully Buttes crossed the finish line first in the 4K meet. In the boys 5K race Colaon Weeldreyer of Ipswich won the 5K title and Ben Kulsea won the 4K race. There were no team points kept in the race. To view the race results, click on the link below. Potter Co Inv XC Meet

