Iowa Woman Claims $138,779 Dakota Cash Jackpot

PIERRE, S.D. – Joan Minor of Beloit, IA has a big family: husband, two daughters, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Since the Dakota Cash lotto game began, she’s been using numbers specific to those family members to play the game. Always the same numbers with the tickets always purchased at the same store, Pump N Pak on W. 5th Street in Canton.

Her persistence with those numbers finally paid off…in a BIG way. Minor today claimed the $138,779 jackpot from the Feb. 15, 2017 drawing at the Sioux Falls Lottery office. The store that sold her the winning ticket, the Pump N Pak in Canton, will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

Minor learned not long after the drawing that she had the winning ticket and took extra care in checking the numbers.

“I was watching TV when they gave the Dakota Cash numbers and I wrote them down to check them against my ticket. Then I matched them on the website. And I finally checked my ticket at Pump N Pak,” she said.

A “high five” and a hug from the store owner confirmed Minor’s good luck. Minor and her husband of 50 years, Rodger, are still deciding what to do with the windfall.

Said Minor, “We have a hobby farm so we’ll probably just stay home, do our chores.”

One thing she knows for sure she’ll be doing is to keep playing Dakota Cash and using her special numbers.

“If you want to win a jackpot, you need to be persistent and keep the same numbers. It worked for me!” she said.

Dakota Cash is played and won only in South Dakota. The jackpot currently sits at $20,000 for the next drawing on Sat., Feb. 18, 2017.