Iowa to Play Colorado Next Season at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host Iowa and Colorado in a regular-season men’s college basketball game Dec. 22. The contest will be Iowa’s first trip to the Pentagon, which has hosted 15 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013. Colorado played in the venue on Nov. 13, 2015, falling to Iowa State 68-62. Iowa is 4-3 all-time against Colorado and has won the last two meetings in the series, which dates back to 1953. They most recently played on Dec. 28, 1995, when Iowa logged a 100-85 victory in Boulder, Colorado. The programs last met at a neutral site on March 19, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri; Colorado won 75-54. Tickets go on sale in September. Television coverage will determine a start time.