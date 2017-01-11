Iowa to Play Colorado Next Season at Sanford Pentagon

  • Home > 
Sanford Pentagon Court
January 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (Sanford Sports)

 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host Iowa and Colorado in a regular-season men’s college basketball game Dec. 22.  The contest will be Iowa’s first trip to the Pentagon, which has hosted 15 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013. Colorado played in the venue on Nov. 13, 2015, falling to Iowa State 68-62.  Iowa is 4-3 all-time against Colorado and has won the last two meetings in the series, which dates back to 1953. They most recently played on Dec. 28, 1995, when Iowa logged a 100-85 victory in Boulder, Colorado. The programs last met at a neutral site on March 19, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri; Colorado won 75-54.  Tickets go on sale in September. Television coverage will determine a start time.


