Investigation into gunshots heard in Pierre is ongoing

The Pierre Police Department is investigating an incident that happened last night around 8:20 in the 400 block of East 5th Street.

Police Captain Bryan Walz says Central South Dakota Communications Dispatch received a report of gunshots and it was believed the person responsible for the action was inside a residence with others.

Given the circumstances, the Pierre Police Department SWAT team was activated and arrived on scene. Communication was established with the occupants of the residence, during which time they voluntarily exited. A cursory search of the area located other individuals who may have been involved in the incident. The scene was secured and an investigation conducted.

At this time, this case remains under investigation so no further information can be released. All parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Assisting the Pierre Police Department with this investigation were the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Officers were on scene for approximately four hours.