  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Interstate traffic stop in South Dakota yields pounds of pot

Interstate traffic stop in South Dakota yields pounds of pot

March 23, 2018

 

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – A Montana man faces felony drug charges in South Dakota after allegedly being caught with 20 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The Daily Republic reports that 33-year-old Scott Whitmore, of Belgrade, Montana, was stopped March 15 for following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 90 in Brule County.

Authorities say a search of his vehicle turned up the drugs. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

It wasn’t clear if Whitmore has an attorney. A listed home telephone number for him couldn’t be found.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia