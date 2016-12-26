Interstate 90 Reopened Rapid City to Vivian; Travel Caution For Icy/Snow Packed Roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. – State officials have reopened I-90 in both directions from Rapid City to Vivian. I-90 is now completely open to traffic, but motorists are cautioned that winter driving conditions still exist..

Icy, snow-packed roads and strong winds causing limited visibility at times are still creating very difficult travel conditions with reduced speeds along I-90, especially from Wall east.

Many No Travel Advisories are still posted in northwestern, north central and northeast parts of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by downloading the SDDOT511 app or by calling 5-1-1 before heading out.

Officials are asking motorists to exercise patience if travelling this afternoon. Slow down, wear your seatbelt, leave extra space between vehicles, have a winter emergency kit, a fully charged cell phone and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.

Crews are out working, so please give snowplows plenty of space to clear the road in front of you.