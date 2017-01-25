Interstate 90 open again in South Dakota

  • Home > 
Interstate 90 Sign
January 25, 2017

 

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A portion of Interstate 90 is open once again in central South Dakota.

I-90 between Kadoka and Chamberlain was closed due to heavy snow and gusty winds on Tuesday evening and remained closed overnight. The interstate was re-opened Wednesday morning.

Officials say snow and strong winds are still making travel difficult, especially in the south central and southeastern part of the state.


