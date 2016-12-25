Interstate 90 Closed From Wyoming Border to Vivian; Travel Caution Due to Strong Winds and Blowing Snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. – State officials have closed Interstate 90, east and westbound, between the Wyoming border and Vivian effective immediately.

Officials will be closing Interstate 90 from Vivian to Chamberlain at 7 p.m. CST. The temperature is expected to drop below freezing, and along with snow and strong winds, travel will be treacherous during the overnight hours.

That segment of I-90 will remain closed until conditions improve and crews are able to clear the roadway.

Officials with the state Departments of Transportation and Public Safety say conditions are deteriorating quickly. The freezing rain from earlier today and dropping temps have created icy and slushy roadways; falling snow and increasing winds are creating zero visibility conditions in the west..

Motorists are advised as temperatures continue to drop this evening, roadways in areas of the state that have received rain and/or freezing rain/sleet will become extremely icy making travel difficult.

Officials are also cautioning drivers that strong winds of 30-40 mph and gusts upwards of 50 mph, combined with the icy roadways, will make travel extremely difficult during the overnight hours, especially for semi-trucks and other high profile vehicles.

Winter maintenance has been suspended in some areas where it is too dangerous for the plows to be on the roadway. Operations will resume once it is safe to do so.

Officials say motorists and semi-truck drivers should consider changing travel plans until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service says blizzard, winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings remain in effect until Monday morning.

Several “No Travel Advisories” are in effect for much of western and north central parts of the state. Motorists are encouraged to check conditions atwww.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 5-1-1 before heading out.