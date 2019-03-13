Interstate 90 Closed From Wall to Chamberlain

Interstate 90 is closed effective immediately from Wall to Chamberlain, both east and westbound lanes. The closure is due to a strong late-winter storm which has started to make its way through the state. The quick-moving storm includes heavy snow, high winds, rain and freezing rain. Those factors will make travel difficult in many parts of the state. Flooding over roads is also being reported in southeast and south central South Dakota as well. Flooding conditions can change quickly and travelers are encouraged to call 511 or visit www.safetravelusa.com for the most current conditions. Travel will become more difficult as the day goes on throughout South Dakota. State officials recommend that motorists not try to travel Thursday. Department of Transportation maintenance crews have been out since 4 a.m. and those that have not already been pulled off highways will be brought in off highways at nightfall. More interstate closures and No Travel Advisories on other highways are likely today and Thursday. Motorists should visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 511 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before attempting to travel. Conditions will be updated around 7 or 8 p.m. tonight and then again Thursday morning between 4 and 5 a.m. If you must travel in other areas of the state, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps. Wear your seatbelt

Travel during the day

Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear

Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads

Use highly traveled roads and highways

Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route

Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions

Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches

Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant If you do get stranded: Stay in your vehicle

Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm

When the engine is running, open a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clearing snow from the exhaust pipe will also help prevent carbon monoxide buildup

When it’s dark outside, turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you

Put up a distress flag, or spread a large colored cloth on the ground to attract attention from rescuers