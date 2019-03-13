Interstate 90 Closed From Wall to Chamberlain
|Interstate 90 is closed effective immediately from Wall to Chamberlain, both east and westbound lanes.
The closure is due to a strong late-winter storm which has started to make its way through the state. The quick-moving storm includes heavy snow, high winds, rain and freezing rain. Those factors will make travel difficult in many parts of the state.
Flooding over roads is also being reported in southeast and south central South Dakota as well. Flooding conditions can change quickly and travelers are encouraged to call 511 or visit www.safetravelusa.com for the most current conditions.
Travel will become more difficult as the day goes on throughout South Dakota. State officials recommend that motorists not try to travel Thursday.
Department of Transportation maintenance crews have been out since 4 a.m. and those that have not already been pulled off highways will be brought in off highways at nightfall.
More interstate closures and No Travel Advisories on other highways are likely today and Thursday.
Motorists should visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 511 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before attempting to travel. Conditions will be updated around 7 or 8 p.m. tonight and then again Thursday morning between 4 and 5 a.m.
If you must travel in other areas of the state, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.
Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant
If you do get stranded: