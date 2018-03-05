Interstate 90 Closed From Murdo Exit 192 to Mitchell Exit 332; Travel Caution Due to Strong Winds and Blowing Snow

Officials with the state Departments of Transportation and Public Safety say strong winds with 50 mph gusts are causing white-out conditions with zero to near zero visibility, icy roads and drifting snow making safe travel almost impossible along this stretch of I-90 and on many other highways in the state.

That segment of Interstate will remain closed until conditions improve and crews are able to clear the roadway. Based on National Weather Service forecasts this storm is not expected to clear the state until late Tuesday evening.

Officials are also cautioning drivers that strong winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are making travel extremely difficult, especially for semi-trucks and other high-profile vehicles and asking motorists and semi-truck drivers to change travel plans until conditions improve.

Winter maintenance has been suspended in some areas where it is too dangerous for the plows to be on the roadway. Operations will resume once it is safe to do so.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. CST, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, for several counties in northwestern, north central and central South Dakota. Winter weather warnings and advisories are in place for other areas of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by calling 511 before travelling Monday or Tuesday.