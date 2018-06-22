Intersection of Highland and Capitol Avenues in Pierre to Close Monday Morning

Weather permitting, the intersection of Highland and Capitol Avenues in Pierre will close before 8am on Monday (June 25) for water main work.

The Highland and Capitol intersection, as well as Capitol Avenue between Highland and Euclid Avenues will remain closed through mid-July while the street is rebuilt. The intersection of Capitol and Euclid will remain open throughout the project.

All businesses in the construction zone will be accessible through alleys or side streets.

The City has budgeted more than $2.2 million for street repairs and improvements in 2018. Pierre city crews maintain more than 80 miles of streets.