International Soccer Teams to Play in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – The World’s Only Corn Palace is excited to announce that in collaboration with the Mitchell Sports and Events Authority and the Mitchell Soccer Association the Corn Palace will be hosting the Brazil Arena Soccer National Team vs. USA Arena Soccer National Team in an international friendly match on Sunday April 14th at 2pm. The game will be the first of its kind in the upper Midwest featuring international soccer stars that have previously competed at the international level with FIFA and played in the Champions League.