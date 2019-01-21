International Festival today in Pierre

The Right Turn, Inc. will host a celebration of international foods and cultures at their annual International Festival today (Jan. 21).

The potluck event will take place from noon-2pm, at the Oahe Child Development Center. Doors open at 11:30am. In addition to food from around the globe, there will be an open mic for audience members to share songs or information about their own cultures or foods they brought. Participants are invited to bring mementos and artifacts from around the world to display.

The event is open to everyone and admission is free. People are invited to bring a dish to share and a free will donation will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund Right Turn’s education programs.

The Right Turn, Inc., is a United Way Participating Agency. Their purpose is to strengthen the workforce in the community by promoting economic success through education and job training.