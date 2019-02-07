“Insight: USS South Dakota” airing on OaheTV

OaheTV has produced a program called “Insight: USS South Dakota.”

It’s a two hour long special that includes the commissioning ceremony, behind the scenes interviews while the boat was in sea trials and photos by state Department of Tourism photographer Chad Coppess that are now part of ‘Wild Bills Bistro’– the subs galley.

“Insight: USS South Dakota” will air Thursday’s at 8 and 10 AM/PM on OaheTV HD608 and Cable 08 in Pierre & Fort Pierre. The program is also available anytime online at www.oahetv.com.