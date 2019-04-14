Inmates serving time from Stanley, Brookings/Minnehaha counties escape from custody in Yankton

State prison inmates Travis Mann and Matthew Weddell have been placed on escape status.

Both inmates failed to report to their community service jobsite in Yankton April 13.

Weddell is a 38-year old Native American male. He is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Weddell is currently serving consecutive sentences from Stanley County for grand theft and failure to appear.

Mann is a 36-year old white male. He is approximately 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is currently serving sentences from Brookings County for possession of a controlled substance and from Minnehaha County for forgery.

If you see either inmate or know of their whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.